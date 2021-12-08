RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

US trains Nigerian police officers on response to gender-based violence

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The training covered subjects including complexities of gender-based violence.

Nigerian police officers received training on gender-based violence response [US Consulate]
Nigerian police officers received training on gender-based violence response [US Consulate]

100 officers of the Nigeria Police Force, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps were this week trained on the management of gender-based violence in Nigeria.

Recommended articles

The three-day training is part of a variety of programs backed by the United States Consulate General and its partners to promote zero tolerance against gender-based violence.

The training covered subjects including complexities of gender-based violence, trauma-informed first response, and investigative strategies to improve law enforcement response to gender-based violence.

U.S. Consul General, Claire Pierangelo, said at the closing ceremony on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 that the U.S. is committed to breaking the cycle of sexual and gender-based violence across the world.

"We count on you all as you lead the improvement in the management of gender-based cases at your stations. Gender-based violence has life threatening consequences for women and girls and will have a profound impact on their opportunities and life trajectory," she said.

The workshop organised in partnership with the U.S.-based International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), and the Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF), a local anti-sexual violence organisation.

Nigerian authorities have been battling with what many campaigners have described as a rape epidemic in the country.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, announced in October that at least 1,665 people have been arrested since January in connection with rape and other sexual and gender-based violence.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Saudi Arabia suspends flights from Nigeria over Omicron

Saudi Arabia suspends flights from Nigeria over Omicron

Reps to investigate continuous closure of NYSC camp in Maiduguri

Reps to investigate continuous closure of NYSC camp in Maiduguri

Court awards N2m fine against DSS over seizure of Sowore’s iPhones

Court awards N2m fine against DSS over seizure of Sowore’s iPhones

US trains Nigerian police officers on response to gender-based violence

US trains Nigerian police officers on response to gender-based violence

Ojodu council chairman confirms truck accident killed 2 students

Ojodu council chairman confirms truck accident killed 2 students

President Buhari swears in 2 RMAFC Commissioners

President Buhari swears in 2 RMAFC Commissioners

Spanish Govt honours ex- Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Services

Spanish Govt honours ex- Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Services

Buhari will be visiting Lagos on Thursday

Buhari will be visiting Lagos on Thursday

Lagos accident: Buhari commiserates with parents, relatives of victims

Lagos accident: Buhari commiserates with parents, relatives of victims

Trending

UK suspends processing of visitor visa applications in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari and UK Prime minister, Boris Johnson .

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau [Business Insider]

UK will continue to process work, student visas for Nigerians despite Omicron ban

Only visitor visas will be paused in Nigeria until the UK's travel restriction is lifted

Lagos #EndSARS panel blames computer errors for duplications in report

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which will receive and investigate complaints of police brutality in Lagos. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]