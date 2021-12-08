US trains Nigerian police officers on response to gender-based violence

The three-day training is part of a variety of programs backed by the United States Consulate General and its partners to promote zero tolerance against gender-based violence.

The training covered subjects including complexities of gender-based violence, trauma-informed first response, and investigative strategies to improve law enforcement response to gender-based violence.

U.S. Consul General, Claire Pierangelo, said at the closing ceremony on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 that the U.S. is committed to breaking the cycle of sexual and gender-based violence across the world.

"We count on you all as you lead the improvement in the management of gender-based cases at your stations. Gender-based violence has life threatening consequences for women and girls and will have a profound impact on their opportunities and life trajectory," she said.

The workshop organised in partnership with the U.S.-based International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), and the Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF), a local anti-sexual violence organisation.

Nigerian authorities have been battling with what many campaigners have described as a rape epidemic in the country.