U.S. to return $954,807 looted by late Bayelsa governor, Alamieyeseigha

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Government and the U.S. on Thursday in Abuja signed an agreement on the repatriation of 954,807.40 dollars looted assets recovered from former governor of Bayelsa, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha.

Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha
Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha
He said that the president has already approved the expected sum to be utilised for implementation of a health center project for the benefit of the people of Bayelsa.

He noted that the project is to be monitored by the Civil Society Organisations and the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Justice.

The minister urged the government of the United States of America to continue to demonstrate the usual cooperation and understanding, in other pending cases, so that the agreements in relation thereto can be concluded as soon as possible.

“This will ensure that these funds are repatriated to Nigeria in earnest.

“I wish to state that Nigeria is in dire need of these refunds to support the implementation of more projects for the benefit of Nigeria and its citizens.”

He, therefore, expressed his gratitude to the efforts of the government of the U.S. in ensuring that looted funds are returned to Nigeria not only in this case but in other pending cases.

In her response, The U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Mary Leonard assured of her countries commitment in collaborating with the federal government in the fight against corruption.

The meeting also had the Attorney General of Bayelsa, Mr Bilya Dambe, SAN in attendance.

News Agency Of Nigeria

