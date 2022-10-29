RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

U.S. soldiers not involved in Abuja estate raid - DSS debunks viral claim

Nurudeen Shotayo

The DSS confirmed that it raided the Trademore Estate, Abuja on the said day.

Men of the DSS.
Men of the DSS. [Twitter: UncleDeji]

How it started: Pulse had reported that Adewale Adenaike, the Chairman of phase three of the estate was quoted to have claimed the operation was jointly carried out by operatives of the DSS "and some American soldiers."

Adenaike also stated that residents of the estate were practically held hostage while the operation lasted.

DSS debunks claim: However, in a chat with Daily Trust on Friday, October 28, 2022, the spokesman of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, denied that there was a joint operation between the secret service and any other officers of a foreign country.

Although Afunnaya confirmed that men of the DSS raided the estate in question, he insisted that "No joint operation between DSS and any other country’s military took place in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the secret service also appealed to the public to avail security agencies with useful information that could help security operatives in carrying out their duties effectively for the benefits of the Nigerian populace.

Terror alerts: This is coming amidst heightened fears of a possible terrorist attack in the nation's capital.

Recall that the United States Government on Sunday, October 23, 2022, raised the alarm that terrorists were planning to attack government buildings, places of worship, and schools in the Federal Capital Territory.

The US also warned its citizens living in Nigeria to avoid all non-essential travel or movement, stay alert, avoid crowds, and follow local news.

Pulse also reports that the United Kingdom government urged its nationals in Nigeria to shelve plans of non-essential travels to Abuja over threat of an imminent terrorist attack.

