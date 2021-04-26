RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken to meet President Buhari on Tuesday

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make a virtual trip to Kenya and Nigeria on Tuesday, according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Price said in a statement on Monday that Blinken would make the trip for talks with senior leaders on a range of issues including trade and the coronavirus pandemic.

Blinken will embark tomorrow, April 27, on his first virtual trip to Africa, where he will visit Kenya and Nigeria.

“During his visit, Secretary Blinken will meet with President (Muhammadu) Buhari and Foreign Minister (Geoffrey) Onyeama to reiterate the value of our bilateral relationship.

“And discuss issues of shared importance,” the spokesperson said.

Price said Blinken’s Kenya visit would include talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

