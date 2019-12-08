Three days after Omoyele Sowore was re-arrested by the Department of State Service (DSS), the US Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor Affairs (DRL) has finally reacted to his re-arrest.

In a tweet on Sunday, December 8, 2019, the bureau, which is equivalent to Nigeria’s foreign affairs ministry says it is concerned that Sowore was re-arrested shortly after a court ordered he be released on bail.

The bureau tweeted; “We are deeply concerned that #Sowore has been re-detained in #Nigeria, shortly after a court ordered he be released on bail,” the bureau tweeted.

“Respect for rule of law, judicial independence, political and media freedom, and due process are key tenets of #democracy.”

Meanwhile, the security police has explained why Sowore was arrested again barely 12 hours after his release.

The DSS in a statement on Saturday, December 7, 2019, said following Sowore's release, the activist “resorted to acts inimical to security”.

The agency said, "For emphasis, it should be noted that SOWORE is facing trial not as an activist, journalist or a politician, but for his resort to call for violence, forceful takeover of government and suspected transnational illegal activities. It is most unfortunate that SOWORE, shortly after being released from custody, based on court order, resorted to acts inimical to security.

“To this effect, only SOWORE has been re-arrested as his co-defendant, Olawale BAKARE, was not picked up even when FALANA had promised to deliver him to the Service that is not presently interested in him.”

Sowore’s ordeal with the DSS started on Saturday August 3, 2019, when officers of the department stormed his residence at 1 am to arrest him ahead of his planned #Revolutionnow protest.