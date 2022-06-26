RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

US police found missing ex-Nigerian diplomat dead

The former Nigerian diplomat had gone missing for days before his body was found by the police in the U.S.

Ambassador Ejeviome Otobo. [everyday]
A former Nigerian diplomat, Ambassador Ejeviome Otobo, has been found dead in the United States.

Etobo's remains was found by the Police in Tuckahoe, New York, US, days after he had gone missing from the community on June 15.

The Tuckahoe Police Department had said in a Facebook post on June 19 that the former diplomat was missing and requested for information on his whereabouts from the public, The Punch reports.

But, on Friday, June 24, 2022, the police announced that he had been found dead and sent condolences to his family.

“The Tuckahoe Police Department regrets to inform members of the community that Mr Ejeviome Otobo was located yesterday afternoon and is deceased.

“We would like to thank those of you who offered tips and tried to assist with the investigation. Our thoughts go out to the Otobo family during this difficult time,” the statement read.

Etobo was 70-year-old at the time of his death and served as the Director and Deputy Head, Peacebuilding Support Office at the United Nations headquarters in New York between December 2006 and October 2013.

Until his death, he was a Non-Resident Senior Fellow in Peacebuilding and Global Economic Policy at the Global Governance Institute in Brussels, Belgium.

