U.S. mission celebrates 3D documentation of Osun Osogbo’s Busanyin shrine

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project is titled “Digital Documentation, Training and Conservation Planning for National Heritage Busanyin Shrine within the Osun Osogbo Sacred Grove”.

It was supported through the U.S. Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP), awarded to CyArk, a California-based nonprofit.

The AFCP programme was established in 2001 by the U.S. Congress to assist countries in cultural heritage preservation while also demonstrating American respect for other cultures.

Recall that in 2021, the consulate held a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony for the digital documentation, training and conservation planning for the grove.

At the public presentation in Osogbo, U.S. Consul General, Will Stevens explained that the 3D documentation of the Busanyin Shrine provided the most accurate record of the current conditions of the site to effectively plan a restoration project.

He lauded CyArk, Adunni Olorisa Trust and their local partners for working hard to preserve a valuable national heritage.

He also noted their efforts in providing training to local professionals to build capacity in digital documentation skills and cultural heritage management.

“The United States Mission to Nigeria has a long history of supporting the protection and preservation of Nigerian cultural heritage through the Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation.

“We have funded over $1million for preservation projects across Nigeria through the AFCP in the last 10 years,” he said.