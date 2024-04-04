Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

U.S. Mayor, NBA commend Tinubu for fuel subsidy removal, Naira float

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Mayor praised the floatation of the Naira and the removal of the subsidy on petrol

Mayor of the City of Blanco, Texas, U.S., Mike Arnold [LinkedIn]
Mayor of the City of Blanco, Texas, U.S., Mike Arnold [LinkedIn]

Recommended articles

They gave the commendation at a reception hosted for Nigerian author, Reno Omokri, at the official performance centre of the San Antonio Spurs, U.S.

Arnold praised the floatation of the Naira and the removal of the subsidy on petrol, saying it would help the Nigerian economy to be more resilient.

“I am particularly pleased also that Nigeria is successfully tackling its foreign exchange crisis, and by blocking loopholes through which institutions like Binance were able to profit, which I fully support what Nuhu Ribadu is doing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I also praise you, Reno Omokri, for your #GrowNairaBuyNaija campaign. Because of you, Americans now know Nigerian corporations like Glo, Dangote and Innoson.”

The mayor urged Nigerians to sign his petition to build IDP infrastructure in Nigeria at http://www.idpjustice.org. He also commended the Nigerian government for moving away from the propaganda of the last eight years to a proper agenda in the last year.

Star player, Gorgui Dieng, gave a message of support for Nigerians and thanked Omokri for his visit while encouraging Nigerian youths to utilise sports as a means of personal development. The performance centre is a new 500 million-dollar facility built by the NBA team in San Antonio.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is responsible for public awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria [Global Giving]

What Nigerian law says about treatment of people with disabilities

Lagos VIS seizes 50 unroadworthy vehicles in enforcement operation

Lagos VIS seizes 50 unroadworthy vehicles in enforcement operation

Those seeking clemency are those serving life imprisonment, those with serious medical challenges and the elderly, among others

Over 100 inmates in Kano seek mercy, review of death sentences

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Governor Sanwo-Olu pays ₦4.48 billion to 1,455 retirees in accrued pensions