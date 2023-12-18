US lawmaker pushes for Nigeria's inclusion on religious persecution list

In a parliamentary address on December 12, Smith noted Nigeria's alarming rate of religious persecution, attributing 90 per cent of such cases worldwide to the country, BusinessDay reported.

Smith pointed out that religious persecution, frequently perpetrated by Fulani Muslim herders, remains unchecked, leading to incidents of killings, abductions, and imprisonment.

He called for immediate action in accordance with the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998.

What Smith said:

“As religious freedom advocates and proponents, and leaders of grassroots organisations with millions of American members, we appeal to you to urgently respond to the Department of State’s failure to adequately address egregious, systematic, and ongoing religious persecution in Nigeria, as required by the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA) of 1998.

“We specifically urge Nigeria’s designation as a Country of Particular Concern under the IRFA and the appointment of a special envoy for Nigeria and the Lake Chad Region.

“Additionally, we urge you to support and cosponsor the bi-partisan legislation authored by Rep. Chris Smith and Rep. Henry Cuellar House Resolution 82, which calls for the State Department to carry out these two steps,” he said.

Quoting Open Doors data, he further noted that a staggering 90 per cent of all the Christians killed for their faith worldwide last year were killed in Nigeria, an increase from the 80 per cent it reported in 2021.

Over 5,000 Nigerian Christians are reported to have been killed for their faith in 2022.

“Most of this slaughter is now carried out by militants within the Fulani Muslim herder population, who have been allowed to act with impunity,” he added.

During the period from October 2019 to September 2022, the Observatory for Religious Freedom in Africa revealed that Christians in Nigeria were 7.6 times more likely to be killed and six times more likely to be abducted than Muslims by terrorist and militia groups when taking into account their population’s proportions in Nigeria’s states.

He noted that Christians were significantly more likely to be killed or abducted than Muslims by militant groups, even though both communities faced violence.

He cautioned that Nigeria’s unchecked religious persecution could extend its impact to neighbouring African countries due to Nigeria’s substantial influence in the region.

