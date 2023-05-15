US imposes visa restrictions on individuals who undermined 2023 elections
The United States Secretary of State said the US remains committed to supporting Nigeria.
Blinken made this known via his official Twitter handle on Monday, May 15, 2023.
He tweeted, “We have imposed visa restrictions on specific individuals who undermined the democratic process during Nigeria’s 2023 elections. We remain committed to supporting Nigerian aspirations to strengthen democracy and rule of law”.
This is coming almost a year after the US government vowed to impose visa restrictions on anyone who promotes violence during the 2023 general election in Nigeria.
America’s Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Mr Michael Gonzales issued the warning at an international conference held at John Hopkins University, United States on Tuesday, May 17, 2023.
According to Blinken, “Under Section 212(a)(3)C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, these individuals will be subject to restrictions on visas to the United States under a policy covering those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy.”
But as of the time of filing this report, the US government has not released or published the names of those on the visa restriction list.
