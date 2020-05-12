The U.S Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, at a teleconference with journalists said: “I think Nigeria is really to be commended for the incredible mobilisation that it has done with its resources in order to fight against COVID-19.

“It is a difficult situation in every country.’’

The envoy said that U.S., other international partners, organisations and countries were participating in the fight against coronavirus.

“It is a hard job; it is a complicated job and the more we do it together, the better we would all succeed.

“We need to succeed together but again as I said earlier, this isn’t something that countries can’t address in isolation. It’s a virus, it doesn’t know borders and so we all have to work together,’’ Leonard said.

She noted that Buhari was the first African Head of State that President Donald Trump spoke with on issues concerning the deadly virus ravaging the entire globe.

“We are very pleased to see that we made that connection,’’ the envoy said.

She said that the U.S. President talked about how Nigeria was faring during the pandemic and about equipment needed.

“We are hoping in the coming days or weeks, we will be able to have more information about what they try to do.’’ she said.

Leonard, however, said that about 237 million dollars had been expended on COVID-19 activities within the African continent, saying that about 32.8 million dollars had been spent in Nigeria.

“There is more in the pipeline, almost a comfortable sum; as we think about the different ways we can partner with Nigeria. This of course is in addition to our regular assistance toward health,’’ she added.

The envoy said that in over 20 years, some amount had been given to Nigeria, part of which had been spent on health.

She noted that infrastructure built with the amount had turned out to be usable during the COVID-19 pandemic.