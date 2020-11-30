The United States Embassy in Nigeria has condemned the latest bloody attack by terrorist group, Boko Haram.

At least 43 farmers were killed by terrorists during a devastating attack in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

The U.S. condemned the 'abhorrent' attack in 'the strongest possible terms' in a statement on Monday, November 30.

The U.S. also offered condolences to the families of those killed, and the many others abducted by the terrorist group.

"These craven attacks are a stark reminder of why the United States stands with the Nigerian government and people as they fight to defeat terrorism and work to bring the perpetrators to justice," the statement read.

Boko Haram has killed over 30,000 people and displaced millions in the restive north east region since its insurgency escalated in 2009.

Overall, deaths from terrorism in Nigeria are now 83% lower than at their peak in 2014, according to the 2020 Global Terrorism Index (GTI) report published last week, but Boko Haram killings increased in 2019 over the previous year.

The Islamic sect was ranked as the second deadliest terrorist group globally in 2019 ahead of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), and Al-Shabaab, and only behind the Taliban.

Nigeria remains the third most-affected by terrorism across the world, a position it first assumed in 2015 after dropping from second place.