The new US Consul General in Lagos, Claire Pierangelo, on Monday commended the Nigerian government’s efforts in the fight against human trafficking.

Pierangelo gave the commendation in Lagos at the inauguration of a girls’ football programme tagged ‘Goal! Strong Girls, Bright Future’.

“The Nigerian government has made impressive efforts to combat trafficking and illegal migration.

“The United States commends both Federal and State Governments for what they have done so far, and we encourage them to do more.

“The U.S Government is committed to combating this form of modern slavery through the prosecution of traffickers, protection of victims and the prevention of human trafficking,’’ she said.

The United States (U.S.) Consul General, Claire Pierangelo, with the sport girls at the launchgirls’ football program titled: “Goal! Strong Girls, Bright Future” in Lagos on Monday

According to her, it is also the responsibility of Nigerians to help stop trafficking.

The envoy said that sports diplomacy would continue to strengthen relations between U.S. and Nigeria, also commended the games mentors and trainers for contributing to the growth of Nigeria.

“Sports diplomacy is an integral part of our effort to build even stronger relations between the U.S and Nigeria.

“And our envoys are here to not only teach these girls football skills, but also to engage with women and girls on the important topic, human trafficking.

“More importantly, these girls must be encouraged to be confident and feel empowered to pursue their dreams by acquiring an education, thereby improving their community,” she said.