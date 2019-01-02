The embassy, which said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, added that the two offices in Nigeria would remain open during the U.S. government shutdown.

It stated that visa appointments, including issuance and renewal in both Abuja and Lagos offices, were not affected by the U.S. government shutdown which started in late December 2018.

“U.S. Embassy Abuja and Consulate General Lagos remain open for all consular business, including visa interviews. Please attend your regular interview.

“American Centers and Education ,USA offices operating on embassy and consulate grounds that are managed by Mission Public Affairs Sections, will remain closed throughout the shutdown.

“American Spaces, such as American Corners operated by partner institutions and located off embassy or consulate grounds, however, will remain open,” it stated.

The ongoing U.S. government shutdown was based on a decision taken by President Donald Trump to get the U.S. Congress to approve money for his proposed border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

The Democratic Party-controlled House of Representatives has expressed unwillingness to approve any money for such border wall. Trump on Wednesday invited bypartisan leaders of the parliament to a meeting over the issue.

In US politics, a government shutdown occurs when congress fails to appropriate funds for the following fiscal year.

It could also occur when the president refuses to sign legislation for the funding of federal government operations and agencies

The shutdown, the third in the US this year, began on the midnight of December 21.

The government had partially shut down after the White House and congress reached a deadlock on budget funding deal of five billion dollars for the construction of a wall along the US- Mexico border