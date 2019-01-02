The United States embassy in Abuja and its consulate in Lagos remain open for consular business despite an indefinite suspension of its operations.

The embassy had previously announced on Monday, December 31, 2018 that both centers have been closed due to its government shutdown.

This was determined to mean that thousands of Nigerians wouldn't be able to book visa appointments during the period of the shutdown.

However, the embassy has announced that consular business, including visa interviews, will continue despite the shutdown.

"U.S. Embassy Abuja and Consulate General Lagos remain open for for all consular business, including visa interviews. Please attend your regularly scheduled interview," read a January 1, 2019 statement.

President Donald Trump had forced a partial government shutdown over his inability to get the Democrats in the legislature to fund the erection of a $5 billion US-Mexico border wall, a campaign promise. The shutdown began on December 22, 2018.

Despite Trump's public defiance to not budge on the shutdown unless the funding for the border wall is provided, House Democrats are putting forward a legislation to fund the government without funding the Republican president's controversial wall.

This is expected to happen when Democrats take over the House on Thursday, January 3, 2019.