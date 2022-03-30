RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

US Embassy gives conditions for 'no-interview' visa renewal for Nigerians

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

It also said the process may take up to two months before completion, during which applicants wont have access to their passport.

US embassy gives conditions for 'no-interview' visa renewal for Nigerians
US embassy gives conditions for 'no-interview' visa renewal for Nigerians

The United States Embassy in Abuja has announced its readiness to begin processing of certain visa renewal applications for Nigerians without requiring interview.

Recommended articles

The Embassy stated this in a statement released by its Senior Public Affairs Specialist, Aishah Gambari, in Abuja, on Wednesday March 30, 2022.

The new policy which commences with immediate effect excludes people previously issued with immigrant visas.

In the statement titled, ‘U.S. Embassy in Abuja Begins Interview Waiver Program for Certain Visa Renewals,’ the Embassy said there would be no interviews for visa renewals where:

“The visa is B1/B2, F, M, J (academic only), H, L, or C1/D (combined only);

“The applicant previously received a U.S. non-immigrant visa that expired within the last 24 months, or will expire in the next three months from the date of application;

“The previous visa was issued in Nigeria;

“The previous visa was a full validity, multiple entry visa;

“The applicant is applying for the same visa classification as the prior approved visa;

“The applicant has never been arrested or convicted of any crime in the United States (even if they later received a pardon or waiver);

“The applicant has never worked without authorization or overstayed in the United States; and

“The applicant has not had any significant life changes.”

It also added that, “A parent’s qualifications cannot extend to a child. The child must independently meet each requirement. The number of applicants accepted for the Interview Waiver Program may initially be limited.”

The Embassy enjoins intending applicants of the non-interview programme to secure an appointment for document review online.

It also said the process may take up to two months before completion, during which applicants won't have access to their passport.

The Embassy revealed that application fees would remain at $160 for non-petition-based non-immigrant visas, and $190 for petition-based non-immigrant visa categories.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

US Embassy gives conditions for 'no-interview' visa renewal for Nigerians

US Embassy gives conditions for 'no-interview' visa renewal for Nigerians

Women, children drown while trying to escape bandits' attack in Niger

Women, children drown while trying to escape bandits' attack in Niger

Eko DisCo appoints Sanda first female managing director

Eko DisCo appoints Sanda first female managing director

Drug war: FG approves N1bn for NDLEA to buy eye lie detector, google

Drug war: FG approves N1bn for NDLEA to buy eye lie detector, google

U.S. astronaut to return to Earth on Russian Soyuz capsule

U.S. astronaut to return to Earth on Russian Soyuz capsule

Doyin Okupe drops out of presidential race, pledges to Peter Obi

Doyin Okupe drops out of presidential race, pledges to Peter Obi

‘This violence questions our capacity to govern’ — Governors react to train attack

‘This violence questions our capacity to govern’ — Governors react to train attack

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu formally takes office as APC national chairman

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu formally takes office as APC national chairman

Insecurity: El-Rufai warns communities against shielding criminals

Insecurity: El-Rufai warns communities against shielding criminals

Trending

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes. [Twitter:Punch]

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence.

Terrorists bomb Kaduna-bound train with over 900 passengers on board

Terrorists bomb Abuja-Kaduna train with over 900 passengers onboard. (Daily Post)

U.S. sanctions 6 Nigerians for supporting Boko Haram; see full list

Boko Haram terrorists