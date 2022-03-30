US embassy gives conditions for 'no-interview' visa renewal for Nigerians

The Embassy stated this in a statement released by its Senior Public Affairs Specialist, Aishah Gambari, in Abuja, on Wednesday March 30, 2022.

The new policy which commences with immediate effect excludes people previously issued with immigrant visas.

In the statement titled, ‘U.S. Embassy in Abuja Begins Interview Waiver Program for Certain Visa Renewals,’ the Embassy said there would be no interviews for visa renewals where:

“The visa is B1/B2, F, M, J (academic only), H, L, or C1/D (combined only);

“The applicant previously received a U.S. non-immigrant visa that expired within the last 24 months, or will expire in the next three months from the date of application;

“The previous visa was issued in Nigeria;

“The previous visa was a full validity, multiple entry visa;

“The applicant is applying for the same visa classification as the prior approved visa;

“The applicant has never been arrested or convicted of any crime in the United States (even if they later received a pardon or waiver);

“The applicant has never worked without authorization or overstayed in the United States; and

“The applicant has not had any significant life changes.”

It also added that, “A parent’s qualifications cannot extend to a child. The child must independently meet each requirement. The number of applicants accepted for the Interview Waiver Program may initially be limited.”

The Embassy enjoins intending applicants of the non-interview programme to secure an appointment for document review online.

It also said the process may take up to two months before completion, during which applicants won't have access to their passport.