US Embassy confirms safe recovery of 2 staff involved in Anambra attack

The Embassy made this known in a statement made available to journalists on Friday in Abuja.

The U.S. Embassy said that the victims were under the protection of the Nigerian authorities in Anambra.

The statement said that the U.S. government was working intensively to bring to book the perpetrators of the crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have informed their families of their safe recovery. U.S. Mission personnel are on their way to meet and accompany them home.

"We continue to work intensively with the Nigerian security and law enforcement on this matter, to identify the victims previously found, and to bring to justice those responsible for this heinous attack.

"We welcome any information the public may have in this regard.

"We are deeply grateful for the partnership and solidarity of the Nigerian government and Nigerian security and law enforcement colleagues and mourn with them for those who died in the attack."