The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

US Embassy confirms safe recovery of 2 staff involved in Anambra attack

News Agency Of Nigeria

The U.S. government is working intensively to bring the perpetrators of the crime to book.

The Nigeria Police Force is after the attackers [Business Day]
The Nigeria Police Force is after the attackers [Business Day]

Recommended articles

The Embassy made this known in a statement made available to journalists on Friday in Abuja.

The U.S. Embassy said that the victims were under the protection of the Nigerian authorities in Anambra.

The statement said that the U.S. government was working intensively to bring to book the perpetrators of the crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have informed their families of their safe recovery. U.S. Mission personnel are on their way to meet and accompany them home.

"We continue to work intensively with the Nigerian security and law enforcement on this matter, to identify the victims previously found, and to bring to justice those responsible for this heinous attack.

"We welcome any information the public may have in this regard.

"We are deeply grateful for the partnership and solidarity of the Nigerian government and Nigerian security and law enforcement colleagues and mourn with them for those who died in the attack."

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on May 16, a convoy of a U.S. vehicle was attacked by gunmen in Atani, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State while the team was on a mission.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

US Embassy confirms safe recovery of 2 staff involved in Anambra attack

US Embassy confirms safe recovery of 2 staff involved in Anambra attack

BREAKING: FCMB founder Subomi Balogun dies at 89

BREAKING: FCMB founder Subomi Balogun dies at 89

BREAKING: Labour Party, Alex Otti react to his removal as Abia governor-elect

BREAKING: Labour Party, Alex Otti react to his removal as Abia governor-elect

Tinubu to return to Nigeria on Sunday

Tinubu to return to Nigeria on Sunday

Court declares votes for Alex Otti, other LP candidates in Abia, Kano as wasted votes

Court declares votes for Alex Otti, other LP candidates in Abia, Kano as wasted votes

APC nullifies Senator Goje's expulsion

APC nullifies Senator Goje's expulsion

Buhari surprised by Jonathan's 'un-Nigerian' move to concede defeat in 2015

Buhari surprised by Jonathan's 'un-Nigerian' move to concede defeat in 2015

Enugu governor-elect files ₦20 billion lawsuit against NYSC

Enugu governor-elect files ₦20 billion lawsuit against NYSC

Ganduje approves ₦‎1.4 billion exam fees for poor Kano students

Ganduje approves ₦‎1.4 billion exam fees for poor Kano students

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police detain officers caught brutalising Okada man in viral video. [NAN]

Lagos CP detains officers for brutalising Okada man in viral video

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse. [Daily Post]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse

the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has commenced sitting over the petition filed against the electoral victory of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Court of Appeal]

These 5 tribunal judges will decide petitions against Tinubu