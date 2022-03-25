U.S. donates $2m mobile detection vans, equipment to Nigeria Police

Mr Steward Voit, Sustainability Manager, U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Smuggling Detection and Deterrence.

NAN reports that the office of NSSD had organised a two-week training for 40 officers of the EOD command on the operation and maintenance of the detection equipment.

Voit said that the vans would help in combating the smuggling of nuclear and radioactive materials into and within Nigeria.

He noted that the U.S remained committed to empowering security agencies in the country in tackling insecurities across the region.

“The United State Government remains committed in helping Nigeria in tackling all forms of insecurity and we are ready to help in any kind of way.

“Smuggling of nuclear and radiological material is a concern for national security for not just the U.S but for every other country in the world; so that is one of the reasons that informed this donation.

“We believe in capacity building, that is why we had organised two weeks training for 40 officers of EOD in the operation of the detection equipment so as to ensure the police have the skills to combat the smuggling of nuclear and radioactive materials.

“Also, 10 officers were trained on the maintenance of the equipment so we believe that this would go a long way in the fight against insecurity issues,” he said.

Earlier, Zainab Shettima, Commissioner of Police, EOD Command, commended the U.S. for its support in capacity building of the Nigeria Police Force.

He noted that the training would help in combating terrorism through operation of the mobile detection system.

“The essence of these trainings for operators and the maintenance of mobile detection systems is part of our initiatives at ensuring our officers are fully abreast with the current technological innovation in the detection of radioactive materials.

“It would further boost and develop our capacity in combating terrorism through its operations as well as being able to basically maintain the equipment for effective service delivery.

“It would help in detecting illicit trafficked materials and respond to nuclear or radiological emergencies,” he said.