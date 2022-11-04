US court sentences Hushpuppi to 11 years in prison

The sentence was handed to Hushpuppi by Judge Otis Wright of the United States Central District Court in California on Friday, November 4, 2022.

Recall that in June 2020, the social media sensation was arrested in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates for international fraud.

He was thereafter extradited to the United States, where he was he was charged with fraud and money laundering.

Hushpuppi pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering with multiple people within and outside the US.

He also apologised to his family members for bringing them shame while commending the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for doing a thorough job in bringing him to justice.