US congratulates Anambra residents, says election reflects their will

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, November 11, 2021, declared Soludo as the winner of the November 6 governorship election in the state.

Following his emergence as the governor-elect, the US in a statement commended and congratulated the people of Anambra state for their conduct during the governorship election.

The statement reads, “The United States government congratulates the citizens of Anambra State for the peaceful conduct of the gubernatorial election on November 6, the outcome of which reflects the will of the people.

“We note the tremendous challenges faced by INEC and security force personnel on the ground and commend the efforts that led to a secure election with a credible outcome.

“We also applaud the engagement from our civil society partners for their tireless advocacy on behalf of voters and electoral transparency.

“We look forward to continued improvements in the electoral process as the country heads into gubernatorial elections in Osun and Ekiti in 2022 and national elections in 2023.”

Meanwhile, Ifeanyi Ubah, the candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in the governorship election had congratulated Soludo.