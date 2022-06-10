RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

U.S. condoles with Akeredolu over Owo Church attack

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The U.S. has condoled with Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State over the last Sunday terrorist attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa Street, Owo.

Akeredolu (GuradianNG)
Akeredolu (GuradianNG)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that no fewer than 40 persons out of the 127 involved in the attack were killed, leaving 61 survivors currently on admission in different hospitals and 26 already discharged.

Recommended articles

Richard Olatunde, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, made this known in statement on Thursday.

He explained that the condolence was contained in a letter to Akeredolu, dated June 7, 2022 and signed by the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard.

Olatunde said that the U.S. extended its heartfelt condolences to the people of the state and the Owo community.

He said the U.S. condemned the attack and expressed its concern over the growing pattern of violence that afflicts communities across the country.

“On behalf of the U.S. and the staff of the U.S. Mission in Nigeria, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to you, Ondo State, and the Owo community for the horrific event and lives lost at the St. Francis Catholic Church on Sunday.

“This tragedy saddens us deeply and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families during this difficult time.

“We remain steadfast in our efforts to support Nigeria in enhancing civilian security throughout the country.

“Once again, please accept our deepest condolence,” the letter read.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian anti-graft agency begins profiling of politicians with Interpol’s database

Nigerian anti-graft agency begins profiling of politicians with Interpol’s database

APC Presidential Primary most competitive, peaceful in Nigeria’s democracy – Buhari

APC Presidential Primary most competitive, peaceful in Nigeria’s democracy – Buhari

2023: APC national chairman pledges full support for Tinubu

2023: APC national chairman pledges full support for Tinubu

U.S. condoles with Akeredolu over Owo Church attack

U.S. condoles with Akeredolu over Owo Church attack

Full list of all presidential candidates for 2023 presidency

Full list of all presidential candidates for 2023 presidency

Kaduna govt fact-checks 'terrorists in helicopter' reports

Kaduna govt fact-checks 'terrorists in helicopter' reports

Tinubu visits Osinbajo after presidential primary victory

Tinubu visits Osinbajo after presidential primary victory

Hajj 2022: Inaugural flight takes off from Maiduguri with 546 pilgrims

Hajj 2022: Inaugural flight takes off from Maiduguri with 546 pilgrims

FG blames ISWAP for terrorist attack on Owo Church

FG blames ISWAP for terrorist attack on Owo Church

Trending

Terrorists in helicopter allegedly attack ECWA, homes, farms in Southern Kaduna

Terrorists (GuardianNG)

Aso Rock dinner exposes the heartless nature of Nigerian leaders [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Some of the APC Chieftains that attended the dinner include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and former National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun. (Twitter/@animolenikun)

Owo attack shows Nigeria is becoming a failed state - Peter Obi

Peter Obi.

Owo attack: Buhari condemns killing of worshippers in Catholic Church

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Premium Times]