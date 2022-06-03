RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

US Air Force travels to Nigeria for safety exchange programme

Authors:

Ima Elijah

A 5-day military exchange programme to enhance the Nigerian Air Force’s operational safety.

A US airforce F16 pictured in 2011
A US airforce F16 pictured in 2011

On May 16, a flight safety team from the US Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa traveled to Abuja to conduct a 5-day military exchange programme to enhance the Nigerian Air Force’s operational safety.

Recommended articles

The safety team visited the NAF Institute of Safety in Ipetu-Ijesa, Osun State, the first-ever US Air Force visit there.

NAFIS is the formal school for Nigerian Air Force officers that run unit safety programmes and is responsible for maintaining a culture of safety throughout the service.

After departing NAFIS, the team met with the leadership and safety officers from a Nigerian Air Force transportation squadron to discuss the appropriate organisational structure of safety, safety reporting procedures and role of formal safety schools.

The United States has collaborated with the Nigerian Air Force through USAFE-AFAF on several safety related programmes in the past.

In August 2021, a USAFE-AFAF safety team visited the 307 Executive Airlift Group to assess the safety programme and make recommendations.

Shortly after, USAFE-AFAF taught a two-week formal safety course for 24 Nigerian Air Force officers.

In return, USAFE-AFAF sent two participants of the safety course to the United States to attend a US Air Force International Safety Programme Officer’s Course at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico.

Ambassador Mary Leonard commended the Nigerian Air Force on their continued efforts, saying: “Safety is a universal concern for all aviators, regardless of nationality or crew position, and the US is proud to collaborate with the Nigerian Air Force to help promote a culture of safety.”

The United States is dedicated to supporting the Nigerian Air Force in its efforts to improve its operational safety.

This priority was reiterated by US Mission Nigeria at this year’s “Country Coordination Meeting” between the US and Nigerian militaries.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dapo Abiodun takes a swipe at Tinubu, says he's not an emperor by any chance

Dapo Abiodun takes a swipe at Tinubu, says he's not an emperor by any chance

Ban on motorcycles still in force in Kano — Police

Ban on motorcycles still in force in Kano — Police

Gov. Fayemi says he wont step down from presidential race

Gov. Fayemi says he wont step down from presidential race

‘I’m your senior brother, respect my presidential ambition’ – Tinubu tells Ayade

‘I’m your senior brother, respect my presidential ambition’ – Tinubu tells Ayade

APC: Real reasons many aspirants bought N100m presidential forms – Okorocha

APC: Real reasons many aspirants bought N100m presidential forms – Okorocha

US Air Force travels to Nigeria for safety exchange programme

US Air Force travels to Nigeria for safety exchange programme

Extradition Suit: Abba Kyari to know fate Aug. 29

Extradition Suit: Abba Kyari to know fate Aug. 29

Nigeria wants to imprison Nnamdi Kanu without trial - US Lawyer

Nigeria wants to imprison Nnamdi Kanu without trial - US Lawyer

APC primary: 9 northern governors pushing for southern presidential candidate

APC primary: 9 northern governors pushing for southern presidential candidate

Trending

Ordinary President crowdfunds N18 billion for ASUU

Ahmed Isah.

‘Okada’ ban: LAGFERRY deploys more boats, increases daily trips

Okada ban in lagos

IPOB denies killing of pregnant northern woman, identifies killers

IPOB members flying a Biafran flag (Sahara Reporters)

Dambazau defects from APC, says it’s time to move on

The Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (Rtd)