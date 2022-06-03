US Air Force travels to Nigeria for safety exchange programme

The safety team visited the NAF Institute of Safety in Ipetu-Ijesa, Osun State, the first-ever US Air Force visit there.

NAFIS is the formal school for Nigerian Air Force officers that run unit safety programmes and is responsible for maintaining a culture of safety throughout the service.

After departing NAFIS, the team met with the leadership and safety officers from a Nigerian Air Force transportation squadron to discuss the appropriate organisational structure of safety, safety reporting procedures and role of formal safety schools.

The United States has collaborated with the Nigerian Air Force through USAFE-AFAF on several safety related programmes in the past.

In August 2021, a USAFE-AFAF safety team visited the 307 Executive Airlift Group to assess the safety programme and make recommendations.

Shortly after, USAFE-AFAF taught a two-week formal safety course for 24 Nigerian Air Force officers.

In return, USAFE-AFAF sent two participants of the safety course to the United States to attend a US Air Force International Safety Programme Officer’s Course at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico.

Ambassador Mary Leonard commended the Nigerian Air Force on their continued efforts, saying: “Safety is a universal concern for all aviators, regardless of nationality or crew position, and the US is proud to collaborate with the Nigerian Air Force to help promote a culture of safety.”

The United States is dedicated to supporting the Nigerian Air Force in its efforts to improve its operational safety.