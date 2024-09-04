ADVERTISEMENT
Urban flooding looms as thunderstorms, rains set to hit Nigeria for 3 days

News Agency Of Nigeria

NiMet says a cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the southern region with prospects of light rains over parts of Akwa Ibom and Cross River states during the morning hours.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja forecasted thunderstorms over parts of Borno, Jigawa, Yobe Adamawa, Taraba, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi and Sokoto States during the morning hours on Wednesday.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Gombe, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kaduna, Adamawa, Yobe, Taraba, Kebbi and Borno States.

“ In the North Central region, there are slim chances of light to moderate rains over parts of Plateau and Nasarawa States during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, moderate rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kogi, Plateau, Benue, Kwara and Nasarawa States, “ it said.

According to NiMet, a cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the southern region with prospects of light rains over parts of Akwa Ibom and Cross River states during the morning hours.

The agency envisaged rains over parts of Anambra, Abia, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa states, later on that day.

NiMet predicted thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe and Borno states, in the Thursday's morning hours.

“ In the afternoon into evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Kaduna, Bauchi, Adamawa, Taraba and Borno States.

“In the North Central region, there are prospects of light to moderate rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa and Plateau States during the morning hours, “ it said.

The agency anticipated moderate rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi and Plateau States later on that day.

It predicted predominantly cloudiness over the southern States in the morning hours and rains over parts of Edo, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Osun, Abia, Enugu, Cross and Rivers States.

“For Friday, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Borno and Yobe States in the morning period.

“ Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Borno, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba and Kaduna states.

“The North Central region should be cloudy during the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau States later in the day, “ it said.

According to NiMet, cloudy skies are anticipated over the southern region with prospects of rains over parts of Osun, Oyo, Ebonyi, Enugu, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Delta States in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency urged residents to avoid flood-prone areas, because of the high likelihood of urban flooding in major cities due to heavy downpours.

“ Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur. The public should take adequate precautions, and adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities.

“Public and Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng, “ it said.

