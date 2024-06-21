ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy didn't pay all patients’ bills, selected patients got cash gifts - UPTH

News Agency Of Nigeria

The hospital added that they did not receive direct payments from the musician and his team on behalf of patients to support this worthy course of reducing healthcare cost.

University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) [The Whistler Newspaper]
The hospital clarified that the music icon only settled the bills of selected patients at the facility, contrary to claims of covering all outstanding bills.

Elabha Meni, the institution’s spokesperson, clarified a statement released in Port Harcourt on Friday.

“We commend Burna Boy’s kindness in financially assisting select patients in our hospital to offset their bills during his visit on June 11.

“However, contrary to reports stating that all patient's bills in UPTH were paid during the visit, only selected patients received cash gifts or donations.

“The hospital did not receive direct payments from the musician and his team on behalf of patients to support this worthy course of reducing healthcare cost,” Meni clarified.

Meni lauded the musician’s charitable act in helping those in need in society.

News Agency Of Nigeria

