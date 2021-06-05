UPDATE: FG orders MTN, Glo, Airtel, others to block access to Twitter

Following the suspension of the social media giant's operations in Nigeria on Friday, June 4, 2021, the telcos said they have received a directive from the Nigerian Communications Commission to block access to Twitter in the country.

On Friday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed announced the suspension of Twitter, citing “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.”

The minister also said the Federal Government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission “to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria,” adding that the suspension of the microblogging site would take effect soon.

The government’s decision came two days after the social media company took down President Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘civil war’ threat to secessionist agitators in the country.

In his reaction to the unrest in the southeastern part of the country, the president had tweeted saying, “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

But following widespread complaints about the tweet, Twitter took down Buhari’s tweet, saying it violated its rules.

Reacting to the removal of Buhari’s tweet on Twitter, the Minister of Information said the mission of the social media platform in Nigeria is suspicious.

The minister also accused the social media company of supporting an agenda against Nigeria.

Pulse Nigeria

However, in a statement on Saturday, the Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) said the have received formal instructions from the Nigerian Communications Commission to suspend access to Twitter.

ALTON in the statement signed by its chairman, Gbenga Adebayo and executive secretary, Gbolahan Adenuga said its members have complied with the directive based on national interest provision in the Nigeria Communication Act, 2003.

The statement reads in part: “We, The Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria wish to confirm that our members have received formal instructions from the Nigerian Communications Commission, the industry regulator to suspend access to Twitter.

“ALTON has conducted a robust assessment of the directive in accordance with internationally accepted principles.

“Based on national interest provisions in the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003, and within the licence terms under which the industry operates; our members have acted in compliance with the directives of the Nigerian Communications Commission, the industry regulator.

“We will continue to engage all the relevant authorities and stakeholders and will act as may be further directed by the NCC. We remain committed to supporting the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and upholding the rights of citizens.

Meanwhile, many Nigerians have been skirting around the restriction by using Virtual Private Network to conceal their IP addresses and disguise their Nigerian location.