The attack occurred on Wednesday at 7 p. m.

The army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, who confirmed this in a statement on Thursday, said efforts were on going to clear the terrorists hiding in Baga and environs.

Usman urged the public to remain calm and disregard any contrary information circulating on the attack.

“We will keep you posted with development on the pursuit and mop up operations,” he added.

He said the Nigerian Air Force component has also been mobilised and are engaging the fleeing terrorists.