The Search for the Next Robotics Legend was organised by Edu360 - Union Bank’s education platform- and Awarri, a pan-African technology company founded by Silas Adekunle, top international robotics engineer renowned for creating the world’s first intelligent gaming robot.

Following a rigorous judging process, the top 25 candidates (12 girls and 13 boys) were selected from an impressive pool of entries, to be trained in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. The children, aged 11 to 16, were inducted into the six-week bootcamp programme during a virtual ceremony that took place on Thursday, September 10.

For the duration of the boot camp, each child will receive a tablet with preloaded information; a MekaMon, which is a robot that offers an unparalleled education experience in advanced robotics; as well as access to seasoned tutors.

Unveiling the Next Robotics Legends!

During the programme, participants will identify a need in their community, and apply the skills learnt to proffer a solution. The student with the best solution will have the additional opportunity to take part in a mentorship program with Awarri.

Schools are not left out! To ensure sustenance of the initiative, Edu360 will partner with four secondary schools by providing robotics toolkits and training for their teachers to enable them include robotics in their curriculum.

This initiative is part of Edu360’s efforts to integrate Robotics and AI into the education of the Nigerian child, and better prepare them for the workplace for the future.

Visit Union Bank’s Facebook, or Instagram pages for the list of shortlisted candidates. Also click here for more information on The Next Robotics Legend.

