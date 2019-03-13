Contrary to common opinions about the standard of education in Nigeria, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria (UNN), Prof Benjamin Ozumba has expressed strong optimism about the state of education in Nigeria saying the system is changing for good.

Ozumba said the advent of the Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) now serves as a boost to educational pursuit as Google and other search engines teach the students almost everything.

This according to him is a departure from the old ways of teaching when standard VI used to be the highest academic qualification and one teacher was assigned to teach almost everything.

The VC said this in Enugu when a delegation led by the Chairman of the Vice Chancellor’s End of Service Committee and Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Prof. Nnanyelugo Okoro visited him in his office, Vanguard reports.

He said that the days of routine education such as Standard VI is over as everybody has to acquire the basic education at least up to secondary school level now before hoping for any gainful employment.

He added that the university education is now based on innovations, not routine.

“I won’t use the word fallen but changing. As you can see, you have phones here, you have ipad, were they there before? You have Google which teaches you everything. Somebody said you don’t even need a teacher anymore. I am happy you mentioned technology and education. In the days of our fathers and forefathers, Standard VI was very strong because they had to teach everybody everything to aid the colonial masters’ administration.”

“In several African countries, Rwanda for instance, elementary school pupils have computers, Nigeria is aiming towards that. The system has changed to teach you for the day. Now in the university system, you talk about innovation, not just routine. In the olden days, it was routine education. Now, everybody has to go to school; it has become compulsory to at least reach the secondary level.''