The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem has said that the institution is planning to employ more foreign workers in its bid to rebrand into a global university.

Prof Abdulkareem reportedly said this on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, while speaking at the interactive session and get-together with international staff organised by the Centre for International Education (CIE).

According to Vanguard, the vice-chancellor said that the university management would continue to do its best to inspire and motivate all staff, particularly, international scholars, in accordance with the Federal Government’s commitment to manpower development.

He said, “I foresee a time when the rate of foreign nationals coming to work in this University will become huge just as our staff in foreign universities abroad will also become very huge.”

Abdulkareem who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Services), Prof. Bolaji Sule, also said that the contributions of international staff to the growth of the University have never gone unnoticed.

He added that that the UNILORIN has international staff members as scholars from African countries such as Ghana, Congo, Egypt and Asian countries like Sri Lanka working side by side their Nigerian colleagues to keep the University’s flag flying.