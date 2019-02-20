Ifeanyi Ozoemena, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Logara/Umuohiagu Ward in the Ngor Okpala local government area of Imo State, has been killed by unknown gunmen.

The deceased was killed in his house in the late hours of Tuesday, February 19, 2019, after presiding over his party's ward meeting, according to a report by The Punch.

The attack was confirmed by the state's Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi, who revealed that the gunmen carried out the attack and left the scene in an SUV jeep.

"Investigation is on and it is an unfortunate situation. The gunmen came in an SUV jeep and shot him dead.

"The incident happened at a time we were busy with the preparations for this weekend’s presidential and Nation Assembly elections," he disclosed.

The vice chairman of Logara Development Union, Martin Opara, urged the security agencies to fish out the killers.