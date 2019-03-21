According to a report by Daily Trust, the gunmen killed their victims while they were sleeping outside to escape the unbearable heat inside their homes on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. They fled the scene immediately after the attack.

The chairman of Guma Local Government Area, Richard Shior, disclosed that the victims have been buried on Wednesday, March 20.

The spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, Catherine Anene, confirmed the attack but could not authoritatively confirm the number of casualties.

The Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Major General Adeyemi Yekini, said investigation has commenced on the attack.