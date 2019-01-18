Dr Anugbom Anuoha, the Special Adviser to Rivers State's Governor Nyesom Wike on Lands and Survey, has been abducted by unknown gunmen dressed in military uniform.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, Anuoha was abducted from an unnamed hotel in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Thursday, January 17, 2019.

He disclosed that all tactical units in the state have been given a marching order to ensure the release of the governor's aide.

"This is unfortunate and as a command we are touched by this development and will go all out to ensure his speedy and timely release.

"Contacts have been made with sister security agencies and other stakeholders in this direction," he said.

He appealed to members of the public to remain calm and begged them to provide authorities with useful information that could lead to Anuoha's release.