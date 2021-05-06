Unknown gunmen again raze police station, kill 2 officers in Anambra

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police in Anambra have confirmed the killing of two of its personnel by unknown gunmen who attacked and razed the Divisional Police Station in Obosi, Idemili North of the state.

Unknown masked gunmen (PM News)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the attackers had after burning down the station, moved to the quarters where they killed the two personnel in the early hours of Thursday.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, confirmed the attack to NAN on Thursday.

Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Chris Owolabi had dispatched a tactical team for on-the-spot assessment of the incident.

“The tactical team led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police was directed to have an on-the-spot assessment of the place.

“The team was equally told to possibly identify and apprehend the hoodlums that perpetrated the attack,” he said.

Ikenga said that the bodies of the two policemen had been deposited at a nearby morgue, adding that investigation into the matter had began.

NAN reports that the Obosi police attack was the first of such incident since Owolabi took over from the immediate past CP, Mr Monday Kuryas.

