Unknown gunmen again raze police station, kill 2 officers in Anambra

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, confirmed the attack to NAN on Thursday.

Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Chris Owolabi had dispatched a tactical team for on-the-spot assessment of the incident.

“The tactical team led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police was directed to have an on-the-spot assessment of the place.

“The team was equally told to possibly identify and apprehend the hoodlums that perpetrated the attack,” he said.

Ikenga said that the bodies of the two policemen had been deposited at a nearby morgue, adding that investigation into the matter had began.