Unknown gunmen abduct 2 Benue university students

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Sewuese Anene on Wednesday confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

NAN reports that JS Tarka University is a Federal University named after the late minority rights activist, Sen. Joseph Tarka by the Buhari administration.

Anene said the incident took place on Saturday night at about 11: pm along North Bank/Uniagric Road and not within the university campus.

According to her, the unknown gunmen blocked the road, attacked and took the victims before the security operatives could arrive at the scene of the incident.

“It was in the night when some armed men came out, attacked and took them away before the arrival of the Police.”

She said the attackers took the car and all the occupants away.

Anene said both the family and the university had notified the Command and an investigation into the matter was ongoing.

NAN investigation revealed that one of the students was in the Department of Biology Education while details of the other one were not yet available.

However, a reliable source from the university told NAN that a man drove into the campus on Saturday, picked the students and while driving into the North Bank town, picked another lady before they were attacked.

The source further said that he initially thought it was armed robbery until the kidnappers contacted the family of the students.