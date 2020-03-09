Hours after he was dethroned as the Emir of Kano, the Management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra State, has announced Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as one of those to be conferred with honorary doctorate degrees.

According to the University, Sanusi alongside the chairperson of Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma, and other notable Nigerians would be honoured at its convocation ceremony scheduled to hold between March 9 and March 13, 2020.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Charles Esimone, disclosed this on Monday, March 9, 2020.

According to Esimone, the selected personalities would be conferred with honorary doctorate degrees for their contributions to education and society.

Esimone said a total of 2, 821persons would receive post-graduate honours including 339 doctorate degrees while 6, 750 would be awarded their degrees at the ceremony.

Earlier, the Kano State House of Assembly impeached Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.