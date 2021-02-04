The non-academic staff at Nigerian universities are set to begin an indefinite strike on Friday, February 5, 2021.

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) have written their branches to begin the strike from tomorrow.

The union in a notice to their colleagues said, “In view of the outcome of the meeting, the leadership of JAC of NASU and SSANU at the branches are hereby directed to commence joint general meetings on Friday to give reports on the outcome of the conciliation meeting and pass resolutions on the way forward.

“In the meantime, the nationwide strike takes effect from 12 midnight, Friday, February 5, 2021, pending any contrary resolution by the branches.”

The unions had in January announced their readiness to embark on an “indefinite, comprehensive and total strike with effect from midnight of Friday, 5th February 2021” to press home their demands.

The university workers are demanding the equitable share of the N40 billion ‘Earned Allowance’ to university-based unions among others.