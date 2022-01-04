RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

University of Calabar to resume academic activities January 5

University of Calabar (UNICAL) gate entrance [WSF]

The University of Calabar has announced Wednesday, January 5, as resumption date after the Christmas and New Year holiday.

The announcement is contained in a statement signed by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Tuesday.

"To this end, staff and students are expected back on campus to resume full academic and ancillary activities," the statement added.

According to the statement, the management warmly welcomes the students back from the holiday.

It also expressed the hope that the new year brings with it abundance of glad tidings, increased productivity and prosperity in an environment of harmonious coexistence.

