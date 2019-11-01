Commemorating the event with the theme: Savings Give Life a Lift, about 1,550 students from 31 secondary schools of the six geo-political zones of the country benefited from the financial literacy training facilitated by the Bank.

This initiative aptly reinforces the framework that has been developed by CBN and other stakeholders for inclusion of financial literacy into the educational curriculum of secondary schools.

Unity Bank marks World Savings Day in secondary schools

The Chief Customer Service Officer, Unity Bank Plc, Mrs. Titi Abraham, represented the Managing Director/CEO of the Bank, Mrs Tomi Somefun at Dennis Memorial Grammar School in Onitsha, Anambra State, one of the centers where the financial literacy training was held.

Commenting on the World Savings Day event, Mrs. Titi stated that: “the Bank has come out strongly in the recent years to connect with the youth market and as one of the Bank’s CSR Platform, the society will benefit immensely from an exercise that exposes young minds to savings culture, financial management and investment”.

She further explained that the school engagement around the country for the celebration of World Savings Day, will accelerate the financial inclusion drive of the CBN, Bankers’ Committee and stakeholders in the Banking industry.

For more than 90 years, the World Savings and Retail Banking Institute (WSBI) and its members have championed annual celebrations designed to promote saving culture. As an initiative of WSBI, the voice of savings and retail banks in close to 80 countries, the day remains relevant for members who engage actively in celebrating in their local areas.

