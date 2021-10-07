RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Union seals Secretariat as LG Chairman beats female staff with plank

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Abia chapter, has shut Aba North Local Government Area (LGA) Secretariat over the battering of a staff, Mrs Chidimma Nwanosike, by the LGA Chairman, Mr David Ikonne.

Union seals Secretariat as LG Chairman beats female staff with plank. [Naija News]
Union seals Secretariat as LG Chairman beats female staff with plank. [Naija News]

The NULGE, Abia Chapter President, Mr Ikechi Nwigwe, announced the shut down of the secretariat by the union on Wednesday while addressing newsmen at the place.

Recommended articles

He said that the secretariat will remain closed pending Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu’s assent to their request to sack Mr Ikonne.

Ikonne had allegedly beaten and battered Mrs Nwanosike with planks and pipes on Tuesday afternoon, inflicting injuries leading to her being hospitalized.

Nwigwe alleged that Nwanosike, who is the Head of Works Department in the local government, was stepping out of her office when she saw the chairman and greeted him.

He said that the chairman ignored Nwanosike’s greetings but while she moved on to attend to official matters, Ikonne called her back, shouting “you are sabotaging my work” and began beating her with a plank and pipes.

“We got information that the Executive Chairman of Abia North Local Government Area, Mr David Ikonne, brutally assaulted Mrs Chidinma Nwanosike, the Head of Department Works of this Council.

“Of course I know that he has no reason to do that, so we came here this morning in solidarity to ask him what happened, but unfortunately he was not in the office.

“In our slogan, injury to one is an injury to all and because the woman is a Director in the service and she knows the rules and she no doubt must behave in a civil manner.

“She may not have done anything to attract the beating, the harassment and the maltreatment.

“Imagine beating a woman with planks and pipes? We have those pieces of evidence with us.

“The man has no reason to beat the woman to the extent that she’s currently hospitalized,” he said.

Nwigwe said NULGE was shutting the secretariat as a precaution to save the rest of the workers from attacks from political thugs of the chairman.

He said that the union had reported the matter to the Abia governor, Head of Service and other relevant authorities, stressing that when the union is satisfied with Ikpeazu’s response, it will reopen the secretariat.

However, when the chairman, Mr David Ikonne, was contacted on the matter, he denied beating the woman, adding that he cannot beat a woman older than him.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Trending

EFCC has arrested Gov Ganduje's wife

Abdullahi Ganduje is Kano Gov [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]

Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers

Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers. [bbc]

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

Senator Stella Oduah (Punch)

How a misleading video sparked the final downfall of SARS

Hundreds of Nigerians took to the streets last year to protest years of unfair treatment by the police