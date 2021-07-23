RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Union of Pensioners apologises to Ngige over members’ unethical action

he Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has apologised to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige over an unethical letter written to him by some of its members.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige

The NUP National President, Mr Godwin Abumisi gave the apology in a letter addressed to Ngige and jointly signed by the General Secretary, Elder Actor Zal.

The letter was made available to newsmen by Mr Charles Akpan, the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Thursday in Abuja.

The letter was titled: “Re: Why the Exco of the Federal Civil Service Pensioners Branch led by Sunday Omezi was dissolved: A disclaimer of the letter written by the Caretaker Committee of the Federal Civil Service Pensioners Branch (FCSPB).”

According to Abumisi, I refer to your letter Re. No. ML.IB/68/11/125 dated, June 22 on the above subjects.

“The leadership of the NUP hereby dissociates itself from the letter written to you by the membership of the Caretaker Committee of the Federal Civil Service Pensioners Branch (FCSPB) in which you were addressed in the most uncouth language.

”The action of the caretaker committee members was out of sync with the ethos of former civil servants, which they are.

“The union expresses its profound apology for the action of the membership of the caretaker committee and for the embarrassments caused you and steps are being taken to redress the matter.

“With regard to dissolution of the former executive of the Federal Civil Service Pensioners led by Omezi, the Central Working Committee (CWC) of our union has met and decided to reinstate them and allow them run out their tenure, which will elapse in July 2022.

“Sir, we want to say emphatically that it is not in the character of our union to disrespect your office and expose you to public ridicule or opprobrium,” he said.

The NUP president pledged the union’s allegiance to the minister as supervising authority of industrial unions in Nigeria.

