The modern, solar-powered branch structure equipped with a drive-through ATM facility highlights Union Bank’s innovative outlook to banking.

To celebrate the formal launch of the new branch, customers, guests, senior management and staff of the Bank were treated to an evening of networking, good food and music. Attendees at the event experienced the innovative drive-through ATM facility as well as the sleek and luxurious Elite Banking lounge where Union Bank customers are served in comfort and style.

Union Bank’s state-of-the-art branch changes the face of banking in Lekki

Speaking at the launch, Emeka Emuwa, Chief Executive of Union Bank said the new branch will give customers increased access to the reliable and efficient service delivery that distinguishes Union Bank. According to him:

“We are proud to unveil our flagship branch right here in the heart of Lekki; one that speaks to our rich heritage while staying true to our simpler, smarter proposition.

At Union Bank, we believe banking should be simple, smart and tailored to the needs of the customer. It is this customer-centric outlook that underpins our goal to continuously innovate and improve on our products and services across all our touchpoints.”

Mr. Hakeem Fahm, the Honourable Commissioner for Science and Technology in Lagos State, who officially declared the branch open, also praised Union Bank for its focus on leveraging technology to deliver excellent service to its customers.

Union Bank’s state-of-the-art branch changes the face of banking in Lekki

The new branch is fully functional and equipped to cater to the banking needs of all categories of customers including individuals, small businesses and larger organisations.

Union Bank’s state-of-the-art branch changes the face of banking in Lekki

Union Bank’s state-of-the-art branch changes the face of banking in Lekki

This is a featured post.