ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UNIMAID alumni visit patients in national hospital to mark Shettima’s birthday

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, this is the beginning of so many other such gestures to come.

Group picture of members of the association after the visit. [NAN]
Group picture of members of the association after the visit. [NAN]

Recommended articles

The Chairman of the association, Baba Shettima-Kukawa, who led the delegation on Sunday, said that the gesture was to support and comfort patients battling with different ailments at the hospital.

Shettima-Kukawa called on well-meaning Nigerians and other associations to replicate same gesture by touching lives.

“The visit itself is an eye opener, a lot of us here have felt differently about life in general.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is a lot of wisdom in the message of the Vice President that he does not want funds to be spent on congratulatory messages, and that such funds should be channelled towards humanitarian activities.

“And I think Nigeria has to do more of such things rather than wasting money on such things that cannot benefit humanity,” he said.

According to him, this is the beginning of so many other such gestures to come.

“If this is just one hospital in FCT, you can imagine how many hospitals across the country that need to be supported,” he said.

The Managing Director of Suntrust Bank, Halima Buba, who is also a member of the association, called on Nigerians to come out of their comfort zones and extend a hand of support to patients in the hospitals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do not think this gesture takes anything. I encourage people to come to the hospital and see what others are going through.

“If you visit such places, you will appreciate what God has done for you.

“I will like to encourage our association and our friends and relatives to take time and visit the sick people in hospitals and see how they can assist them. It is very important,” she said.

The Chairman of Vodi Group, a Nigerian Clothing Brand, Seyi Adekunle, said that the association would go back to the drawing board so as to do better as individuals and as a group.

“I am touched by what I saw today and I will ensure that the message is conveyed in strong terms and in a very short time we will respond and see how we can alleviate the issues sighted today,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Hashiru Halilu, a father to conjoined twins, who had been in the hospital for over two years, urged the Federal Government for financial support in payment for surgeries.

He said one of the twins was going through congenital heart defect.

”As a father I plead with the government to wade into this matter and come to our aid so that through the surgery, the twins will be separated before the heart surgery on one of them is carried out.

“I will like to appreciate members of this wonderful organisation for their support,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that areas visited within the hospital included the male, female and children trauma wards.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Solid minerals will contribute 50% to Nigeria's GDP – Dele Alake

Solid minerals will contribute 50% to Nigeria's GDP – Dele Alake

NDLEA intercepts skunk, laughing gas consignments at Lagos airport

NDLEA intercepts skunk, laughing gas consignments at Lagos airport

Nigeria exported £3.3bn worth of goods into UK in 1 year - British envoy

Nigeria exported £3.3bn worth of goods into UK in 1 year - British envoy

Sanwo-Olu flags off food palliatives, targets 500,000 vulnerable households

Sanwo-Olu flags off food palliatives, targets 500,000 vulnerable households

How we made first-class in universities — Graduates

How we made first-class in universities — Graduates

UNIMAID alumni visit patients in national hospital to mark Shettima’s birthday

UNIMAID alumni visit patients in national hospital to mark Shettima’s birthday

NDLEA arrests suspected kingpin behind fake couple’s cocaine trafficking

NDLEA arrests suspected kingpin behind fake couple’s cocaine trafficking

Why Nigeria’s power privatisation is not working – Energy Consultant

Why Nigeria’s power privatisation is not working – Energy Consultant

UK granted 132,000 visas to Nigerians in first half 2023 — Envoy

UK granted 132,000 visas to Nigerians in first half 2023 — Envoy

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Portable

Why NBA invited Portable to perform at corporate event

Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Enoh during his inspection tour of National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. [NAN]

Why I relocated my office to MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja – Minister

Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Kano Govt takes FG to court over harassment of state anti-corruption agency