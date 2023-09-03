UNIMAID alumni visit patients in national hospital to mark Shettima’s birthday

The Chairman of the association, Baba Shettima-Kukawa, who led the delegation on Sunday, said that the gesture was to support and comfort patients battling with different ailments at the hospital.

Shettima-Kukawa called on well-meaning Nigerians and other associations to replicate same gesture by touching lives.

“The visit itself is an eye opener, a lot of us here have felt differently about life in general.

“There is a lot of wisdom in the message of the Vice President that he does not want funds to be spent on congratulatory messages, and that such funds should be channelled towards humanitarian activities.

“And I think Nigeria has to do more of such things rather than wasting money on such things that cannot benefit humanity,” he said.

According to him, this is the beginning of so many other such gestures to come.

“If this is just one hospital in FCT, you can imagine how many hospitals across the country that need to be supported,” he said.

The Managing Director of Suntrust Bank, Halima Buba, who is also a member of the association, called on Nigerians to come out of their comfort zones and extend a hand of support to patients in the hospitals.

“I do not think this gesture takes anything. I encourage people to come to the hospital and see what others are going through.

“If you visit such places, you will appreciate what God has done for you.

“I will like to encourage our association and our friends and relatives to take time and visit the sick people in hospitals and see how they can assist them. It is very important,” she said.

The Chairman of Vodi Group, a Nigerian Clothing Brand, Seyi Adekunle, said that the association would go back to the drawing board so as to do better as individuals and as a group.

“I am touched by what I saw today and I will ensure that the message is conveyed in strong terms and in a very short time we will respond and see how we can alleviate the issues sighted today,” he said.

Mohammed Hashiru Halilu, a father to conjoined twins, who had been in the hospital for over two years, urged the Federal Government for financial support in payment for surgeries.

He said one of the twins was going through congenital heart defect.

”As a father I plead with the government to wade into this matter and come to our aid so that through the surgery, the twins will be separated before the heart surgery on one of them is carried out.

“I will like to appreciate members of this wonderful organisation for their support,” he said.