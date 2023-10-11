Unilorin wins international debating tournament

This is contained in a statement issued by Kunle Akogun, the Director of Corporate Affairs of the university, on Wednesday in Ilorin.

He said that the students picked up the trophy in the English-as-Second-Language category of the Western IV International Online Competition.

He explained that students from 27 countries and 69 universities across the globe participated in the competition.

“The University was represented by Alex Olafisoye and Owolabi Victor of the Faculties of Education and Law, respectively.

“Also, two University of Ilorin students, Davida Paul and Ogundare Tobi, were on the Core Adjudication Panel as Chief Adjudicator and Deputy Chief Adjudicator, respectively,” he said.