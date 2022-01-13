UNILORIN warns admission-seekers against scammers

“The attention of the management of the University of Ilorin has been drawn to a social media post by a fellow, who calls himself ‘Onikunkewu of Unilorin’, entitled “Quick Info To All Aspirants of Unilorin”.

“We want to warn candidates seeking admission to this University that this fellow is not known to the University of Ilorin and he is, therefore, not acting on our behalf.

“He is most likely out to defraud unsuspecting admission seekers and so his post should be disregarded,” he said.

According to him, the University of Ilorin has well-known channels of communicating with admission applicants and definitely this so-called Onikunkewu is not one of such channels.