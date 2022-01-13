This is contained in a statement signed on Thursday, by Mr Kunle Akogun, the Director of Corporate Affairs, University of Ilorin.
UNILORIN warns admission-seekers against scammers
The Management of the University of Ilorin, Kwara, has warned admission seekers against scammers utilising various social media platform to scam admission seekers into the institution.
“The attention of the management of the University of Ilorin has been drawn to a social media post by a fellow, who calls himself ‘Onikunkewu of Unilorin’, entitled “Quick Info To All Aspirants of Unilorin”.
“We want to warn candidates seeking admission to this University that this fellow is not known to the University of Ilorin and he is, therefore, not acting on our behalf.
“He is most likely out to defraud unsuspecting admission seekers and so his post should be disregarded,” he said.
According to him, the University of Ilorin has well-known channels of communicating with admission applicants and definitely this so-called Onikunkewu is not one of such channels.
He advised admission seekers to the University not to click on the links provided by this suspected fraudster lest they fall cheaply for his scam craft.
