Unilorin student sets new world record in fastest time for 5 skin fade haircuts

News Agency Of Nigeria

The remarkable achievement was accomplished in just 14 minutes, 56 seconds, and 83 milliseconds.

According to the University bulletin issued on Monday, the remarkable achievement was accomplished in just 14 minutes, 56 seconds, and 83 milliseconds. It stated that the feat surpassed the previous record of 18 minutes and 57 seconds.

The publication explained that the event, which unfolded on January 25, 2024, at the University, is expected to make the Guinness World Book of Records listing. It stated that Owoyemi, a University scholar with an impressive CGPA of 4.87, performed the feat to the cheers of a captivated audience.

The event, according to the statement, was witnessed by the Sub-Dean of Student Affairs, Dr Mohammed Garba, and the Students Union President, Joseph Ologundudu. In his reaction, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, SAN, lauded Owoyemi’s remarkable achievement adding that the University was very proud of his feat.

Egbewole encouraged other students to pursue their passions while assuring that the university’s management would continue to support innovation and lofty ideals that would elevate the institution’s reputation. He observed that the achievement had further solidified the university’s commitment to excellence and innovation.

