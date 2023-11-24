UNILORIN Post-UTME registration begins November 23, ends December 3, 2023

Mr Mansur Alfanla, Registrar of the University, said in a press statement on Friday that the institution had invited all candidates, who had applied for admission into the University to the Post-UTME screening. He noted that applicants for the screening must have chosen the university as first choice, either at UTME or Direct Entry level.

The Registrar called on prospective candidates to visit the university website at: www.unilorin.edu.ng for details of the procedure for the Post-UTME screening exercise. He said, to be eligible, UTME candidates must have scored at least 180 in the UTME examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).