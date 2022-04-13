UNILORIN is looking for a Librarian

The statement read that in accordance with the provisions of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act No. 11 of 1993, as amended by Act No. 25 of 1996, and the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act 2012, the Council has decided to begin the process of appointing a new University Librarian.

“The University of Ilorin Library is a second generation academic library established alongside its parent institution, the University of Ilorin, in 1975.

“The Main Library houses over 200,000 volumes of books, pamphlets, journals, theses, dissertations and government documents.

“The entire seating capacity presently stands at 4,688, comprising 2,392 in the Main Library and the remaining 2,296 across the College of Health Sciences, Law, Veterinary, Electronic Library and Branch libraries,” it said.

The statement added that the University Library operates a hybrid system with collections developed mainly along programme consideration.

It stated that thelLibrary has on its workforce, a total of 116 staff members; 23 professionals, 71 para-professionals, 22 non-professionals.

“Consequently, applications are hereby invited from suitably qualified candidates for the post. The candidate shall possess minimum of 15 years cognate experience, at least a Master Degree in Library Science and Doctorate Degree, among others.