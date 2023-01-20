Unilorin inducts 52 graduands as Pharmacists

He observed that they play a key role in patient therapy management, making them feel better and get well as quickly as possible.

Egbewole pledged his commitment to making Unilorin the best again by any ranking in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa.

He reminded the pharmacists that patients’ recovery depends on their ability to effectively collaborate with other healthcare providers to deliver creative and sustainable solutions, especially in cases requiring complex treatment.

“The values of teamwork are a sine-qua-non for optimal healthcare service delivery and should be upheld by all,” he said.

Mr Ibrahim Ahmed, the Registrar, Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), congratulated the inductees on their success, which he said, is a culmination of many years of dedication and hard work, despite the interruption by the pandemic and industrial actions.

“As newly inducted members of the pharmacy profession, I urge you to maintain high ethical conduct and leadership standards set forth by the PCN.

“You should endeavour to serve as examples for the achievement of excellence in the provision of quality pharmaceutical services for sustainable healthcare delivery in Nigeria,” he advised.

He reminded them of the global phenomenon that Pharmacy graduates are statutorily required to undergo 12 months of the continuous training programme under the supervision of a registered and currently licensed pharmacist in an internship centre approved by the PCN.

According to him, the internship period is primarily a training period and a period of preparation for future opportunities.

Ahmed submitted that Pharmacy is a noble profession that guarantees opportunities for new graduates to have great prospects of practicing in different fields such as industries, communities and hospitals.

“With this, you have huge options to select from. In doing this, do not undermine the activities of your colleagues,” he said.

In his keynote address, Mr Bankole Ezebuilo, the Managing Director of Keyhealth Pharmacy, admonished the inductees to believe in their dream, challenge and anticipate dividends.

He also advised them to be entrepreneurial in job seeking, adding that self-employment allows them to use their specific skills.

“Running your own business can be exciting but it is not necessarily an easy pathway,” he said.

Dr Sa’ad Abdullahi, the Dean of Pharmaceutical Sciences of the university, explained that this is the 7th Induction and Oath-taking ceremony of the Faculty.

He advised the inductees to approach the future with an open mind and be willing to learn from those they encounter.

Abdullahi noted that the 7th set of graduates were unique and regardless of their chosen area of practice, they have the opportunity to enrich the lives of those around them.