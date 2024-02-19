UNILORIN expels final year students over examination malpractice

The university’s Spokesperson, Kunle Akogun, disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin on Monday.

Akogun noted that the students were expelled for various established cases of examination malpractice.

He said that the management of the institution approved their expulsion following the recommendations of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee at its 219th meeting held between Jan. 10 and 11, 2024.

According to him, the affected students include 400, 500, 300 level and 100 level students.

“The affected students were from Faculties/Departments of Agriculture/Aquaculture and Fisheries; Agriculture/Agricultural

Extension and Rural Development; Arts/Linguistics and Nigerian Languages.

“Some were also from the Communication and Information Sciences (CIS)/Library and Information Science, CIS/ Telecommunication Science; Education/Adult and Primary Education Studies.

“Others were from the Department of Engineering and Tech/Electrical and Electronic Engineering; Engineering and Tech/ Materials and Metallurgical Engineering, as well as Life Science/Zoology,’’ the institution's spokesperson, said.

