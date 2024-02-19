ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UNILORIN expels final year students over examination malpractice

News Agency Of Nigeria

The institution's spokesperson says the students were expelled for various established cases of examination malpractice.

UNILORIN Gate. (Punch)
UNILORIN Gate. (Punch)

Recommended articles

The university’s Spokesperson, Kunle Akogun, disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin on Monday.

Akogun noted that the students were expelled for various established cases of examination malpractice.

He said that the management of the institution approved their expulsion following the recommendations of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee at its 219th meeting held between Jan. 10 and 11, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the affected students include 400, 500, 300 level and 100 level students.

“The affected students were from Faculties/Departments of Agriculture/Aquaculture and Fisheries; Agriculture/Agricultural

Extension and Rural Development; Arts/Linguistics and Nigerian Languages.

“Some were also from the Communication and Information Sciences (CIS)/Library and Information Science, CIS/ Telecommunication Science; Education/Adult and Primary Education Studies.

“Others were from the Department of Engineering and Tech/Electrical and Electronic Engineering; Engineering and Tech/ Materials and Metallurgical Engineering, as well as Life Science/Zoology,’’ the institution's spokesperson, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He advised students to refrain from practices that were inimical to their academic progress, saying the university would not condone or spare those who indulge themselves in such illicit attitudes.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG, manufacturers peg price of cement between ₦7k and ₦8k per bag

FG, manufacturers peg price of cement between ₦7k and ₦8k per bag

UNILORIN expels final year students over examination malpractice

UNILORIN expels final year students over examination malpractice

Abuja DisCo threatens to disconnect Presidential Villa over ₦923m electricity debt

Abuja DisCo threatens to disconnect Presidential Villa over ₦923m electricity debt

Court adjourns suit seeking to disqualify Gov Diri until March 18

Court adjourns suit seeking to disqualify Gov Diri until March 18

Tinubu's former opponent begs Nigerians to give president time to work

Tinubu's former opponent begs Nigerians to give president time to work

Tinubu assembles committee to fight drug abuse, cultism, cybercrime in schools

Tinubu assembles committee to fight drug abuse, cultism, cybercrime in schools

They'll be used to rig elections - Shehu Sani opposes creation of state police

They'll be used to rig elections - Shehu Sani opposes creation of state police

Lagos Government lifts ban on RTEAN activities, dissolves parks committee

Lagos Government lifts ban on RTEAN activities, dissolves parks committee

LP dismisses report claiming Peter Obi will be suspended from party

LP dismisses report claiming Peter Obi will be suspended from party

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Primate Elijah Ayodele [Punch]

Primate Ayodele predicts dollar to change at ₦1,700, bag of rice sell at ₦90k

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

Tinubu vows to boost food security, transform agricultural sector in Nigeria

Godwin Emefiele [TheCable]

Emefiele approved $6.23m for international election observers - Lead witness

Nurses protest against new certification guidelines by Nursing Council [AIT LIVE]

Nurses protest against new certification guidelines by Nursing Council