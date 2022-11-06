Unilorin commences Post-UTME registration November 7

Akogun however dismissed speculation by “247 Connect Edu feed” about the institution’s upcoming Post-UTME screening registration, describing it as unsolicited.

“The attention of the management of the University of Ilorin has been drawn to an unsolicited announcement of our upcoming Post-UTME screening registration by a so-called 247 Connect Edu feed.

“While it is true that registration exercise begins on Nov. 7, we want to warn prospective candidates that the University of Ilorin has nothing to do with this self-acclaimed registration and admission guide,” he said.

The varsity spokesman therefore advised admission seekers to strictly follow the registration instruction as contained in the advertisement and obtained on the Unilorin website: www.unilorin.edu.ng

“The University of Ilorin does not release any phone number for candidates to contact for any guidelines.

“All enquiries concerning Post-UTME registration guidelines should be directed only to pre-admission@unilorin.edu.ng.